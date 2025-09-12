Left Menu

Mastermind Behind 'Haidari Dal' Social Media Network Arrested for Spreading Fake News

Akbar Ali, the alleged mastermind behind the 'Haidari Dal' social media network spreading fake news to incite communal tension, has been arrested. Despite previous actions, the accounts continued to post inflammatory content. Ali confessed to running multiple accounts, manipulating videos to fabricate incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 12-09-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 08:42 IST
Mastermind Behind 'Haidari Dal' Social Media Network Arrested for Spreading Fake News
mastermind
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, law enforcement has apprehended Akbar Ali, purportedly behind the 'Haidari Dal' social media network, notorious for disseminating fake news and causing unrest.

Authorities highlighted that Ali managed several accounts aimed at inciting communal tensions and disturbing public order, despite prior interventions.

Ali confessed to fabricating incidents by editing and circulating videos, amassing a significant following and sparking widespread alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aberg Shines as McIlroy Sinks: Thrilling Start at BMW PGA Championship

Aberg Shines as McIlroy Sinks: Thrilling Start at BMW PGA Championship

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Saudi Arabia's First Women's Sports Channel Launch

Breaking Barriers: Saudi Arabia's First Women's Sports Channel Launch

 Global
3
Swift Police Action Foils Robbery in Palghar

Swift Police Action Foils Robbery in Palghar

 India
4
Nepal's New Interim Leader Amid Political Upheaval

Nepal's New Interim Leader Amid Political Upheaval

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025