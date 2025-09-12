Mastermind Behind 'Haidari Dal' Social Media Network Arrested for Spreading Fake News
Akbar Ali, the alleged mastermind behind the 'Haidari Dal' social media network spreading fake news to incite communal tension, has been arrested. Despite previous actions, the accounts continued to post inflammatory content. Ali confessed to running multiple accounts, manipulating videos to fabricate incidents.
In a major breakthrough, law enforcement has apprehended Akbar Ali, purportedly behind the 'Haidari Dal' social media network, notorious for disseminating fake news and causing unrest.
Authorities highlighted that Ali managed several accounts aimed at inciting communal tensions and disturbing public order, despite prior interventions.
Ali confessed to fabricating incidents by editing and circulating videos, amassing a significant following and sparking widespread alarm.
