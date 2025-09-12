Camel Smuggling Caper: Unique Modus Operandi Unveiled
Delhi Police have uncovered a smuggling network using camels to move illicit liquor through jungles. Five individuals were arrested, with forty-two cartons of alcohol and three camels confiscated. The scheme involved nighttime transport along secluded routes to bypass checkpoints and patrols.
In a surprising turn of events, Delhi Police have dismantled an unusual smuggling racket that employed camels to transport illicit liquor through forest routes in south Delhi. Authorities confirmed the arrest of five individuals linked to the operation.
Officials reported the seizure of forty-two cartons of alcohol alongside three camels, which were integral to the group's tactics of evading law enforcement. The smugglers ingeniously exploited the camels' ability to traverse kachha tracks and forest stretches unnoticed.
Emphasizing the stealth of their operations, the smugglers relied on nighttime movements to further evade detection, thereby posing a significant challenge to police checkpoints and patrolling squads.
