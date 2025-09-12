Left Menu

Calm After Chaos: Nepal's Police Stations Begin Rebuilding Efforts

Following violent anti-government protests in Kathmandu Valley, Nepal's police stations and posts damaged in the unrest are gradually resuming operations. Community efforts are aiding in the rebuilding, while police and army collaborate to restore order and ensure national security. The protests have led to political upheaval and significant property damage.

In the wake of recent violent protests in Kathmandu Valley, Nepal's police force is gradually restoring operations, as police stations and posts vandalized during the unrest start returning to functionality, according to officials on Friday.

The Kathmandu Valley Police Office reported that personnel from the Nepal Police and Armed Police Force have reappeared on the streets and around the reactivated posts. Despite the damage and absence of exact details, the police are resuming work with available resources as community members contribute to rebuilding efforts.

Amidst the turmoil, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned after protesters infiltrated government buildings, demanding accountability for deaths related to police actions. Despite this political shift, violence persisted, resulting in extensive damage to key government offices and residences.

