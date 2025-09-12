Calm After Chaos: Nepal's Police Stations Begin Rebuilding Efforts

In the wake of recent violent protests in Kathmandu Valley, Nepal's police force is gradually restoring operations, as police stations and posts vandalized during the unrest start returning to functionality, according to officials on Friday.

The Kathmandu Valley Police Office reported that personnel from the Nepal Police and Armed Police Force have reappeared on the streets and around the reactivated posts. Despite the damage and absence of exact details, the police are resuming work with available resources as community members contribute to rebuilding efforts.

Amidst the turmoil, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned after protesters infiltrated government buildings, demanding accountability for deaths related to police actions. Despite this political shift, violence persisted, resulting in extensive damage to key government offices and residences.

