High Court Bomb Threat Causes Panic and Evacuation
The Delhi High Court faced a bomb threat via email, triggering panic and leading to courtroom evacuations. Judges vacated their seats starting at 11:35 am, with heightened security measures promptly implemented.
A bomb threat received via email sent shockwaves through the Delhi High Court on Friday. The alarming message caused immediate concern and resulted in the evacuation of several courtrooms as a precautionary measure.
The email, said to have been received by the registrar general at 8:39 am, was soon brought to the attention of the judges. By 11:35 am, the judges started leaving their dais.
In response to the threat, security was significantly increased, and all individuals present in the courthouse were instructed to exit the premises. Law enforcement is investigating the source of the threat.
