High Court Bomb Threat Causes Panic and Evacuation

The Delhi High Court faced a bomb threat via email, triggering panic and leading to courtroom evacuations. Judges vacated their seats starting at 11:35 am, with heightened security measures promptly implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat received via email sent shockwaves through the Delhi High Court on Friday. The alarming message caused immediate concern and resulted in the evacuation of several courtrooms as a precautionary measure.

The email, said to have been received by the registrar general at 8:39 am, was soon brought to the attention of the judges. By 11:35 am, the judges started leaving their dais.

In response to the threat, security was significantly increased, and all individuals present in the courthouse were instructed to exit the premises. Law enforcement is investigating the source of the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

