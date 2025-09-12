Tensions Escalate: UAE Summons Israeli Ambassador
The United Arab Emirates called in the Israeli ambassador following an attack on Hamas leaders in Doha by Israel. The situation is escalating, but there's been no comment from UAE and Israeli foreign ministries yet.
In a significant diplomatic move, the United Arab Emirates has summoned the Israeli ambassador after reports of an Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Doha surfaced earlier this week.
The incident, reported by Israeli broadcaster KAN, has not elicited immediate responses from either the UAE or Israeli foreign ministries.
This development underscores growing tensions and the fragile nature of regional relations as the situation continues to unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
