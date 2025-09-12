Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: UAE Summons Israeli Ambassador

The United Arab Emirates called in the Israeli ambassador following an attack on Hamas leaders in Doha by Israel. The situation is escalating, but there's been no comment from UAE and Israeli foreign ministries yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:30 IST
Tensions Escalate: UAE Summons Israeli Ambassador
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, the United Arab Emirates has summoned the Israeli ambassador after reports of an Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Doha surfaced earlier this week.

The incident, reported by Israeli broadcaster KAN, has not elicited immediate responses from either the UAE or Israeli foreign ministries.

This development underscores growing tensions and the fragile nature of regional relations as the situation continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

 Global
2
Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

 India
3
Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from Sep 17 to ensure discipline, unity: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from S...

 India
4
Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr National Critical Mineral Mission: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr Nati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025