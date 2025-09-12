Delhi High Court Upholds Abhishek Bachchan's Personality Rights Against Unauthorized Use

In a significant move to protect the rights of public figures, the Delhi High Court has safeguarded Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's personality rights. The court's decision came after several websites were found using Bachchan's name and images for commercial purposes without his consent.

The court noted that unauthorized use of Bachchan's persona dilutes his goodwill and reputation. Justice Tejas Karia emphasized the misuse of technology in exploiting Bachchan's attributes, highlighting the potential damage to his public image and financial standing.

This ruling aligns with previous court actions defending Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's rights, reinforcing the legal framework designed to protect celebrities from unauthorized commercial exploitation of their identity.