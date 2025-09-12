Left Menu

Crackdown on Rotten Meat Sales in Srinagar

Srinagar Police have registered six cases against individuals selling rotten meat, violating health regulations. A coordinated operation with civil administration and food safety officials aims to curb this menace. Surprise inspections led to significant recoveries and the confiscated items were destroyed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:17 IST
  • India

Srinagar Police have intensified their efforts to combat the sale of rotten meat in the city, registering six cases against violators of health and safety laws.

Working closely with the civil administration and food safety department, the police have launched a dedicated operation to address the issue.

Surprise inspections have resulted in significant seizures of rotten meat, with over 5,000 kilograms confiscated and destroyed, as authorities push for stricter enforcement of food safety regulations.

