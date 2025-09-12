Diribe Welteji's Doping Suspension: A Setback for Ethiopian Athletics

The sensational Ethiopian middle-distance runner, Diribe Welteji, will not compete in the World Athletics Championships as a doping-related suspension takes effect. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) successfully requested a provisional suspension from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Welteji, noted for her silver medal finish in the 1,500 meters at the previous world championships in Budapest, faced accusations of failing to submit to a doping test. Initially, the Ethiopian Anti-Doping Authority cleared her of the charges in late August.

However, the AIU appealed this clearance, and on Thursday, secured a decision mandating her ineligibility to compete pending the outcome of the adjudication process. This development underscores ongoing challenges in upholding integrity in athletics.

