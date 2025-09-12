Left Menu

Diribe Welteji's Doping Suspension: A Setback for Ethiopian Athletics

Ethiopian runner Diribe Welteji is suspended from the World Athletics Championships due to a doping case. The Athletics Integrity Unit's request for a provisional suspension was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Welteji was initially cleared by the Ethiopian Anti-Doping Authority, but the decision was appealed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:48 IST
Diribe Welteji's Doping Suspension: A Setback for Ethiopian Athletics
  • Country:
  • France

The sensational Ethiopian middle-distance runner, Diribe Welteji, will not compete in the World Athletics Championships as a doping-related suspension takes effect. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) successfully requested a provisional suspension from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Welteji, noted for her silver medal finish in the 1,500 meters at the previous world championships in Budapest, faced accusations of failing to submit to a doping test. Initially, the Ethiopian Anti-Doping Authority cleared her of the charges in late August.

However, the AIU appealed this clearance, and on Thursday, secured a decision mandating her ineligibility to compete pending the outcome of the adjudication process. This development underscores ongoing challenges in upholding integrity in athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

 Albania
2
Karnataka's Fresh Caste Census: A New Chapter in Social Equality

Karnataka's Fresh Caste Census: A New Chapter in Social Equality

 India
3
Congress Rallies for BC Quota in Telangana Amidst Political Storm

Congress Rallies for BC Quota in Telangana Amidst Political Storm

 India
4
Swatch’s 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' Watch Takes a Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

Swatch’s 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' Watch Takes a Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025