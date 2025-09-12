Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Ternove Village

Russian troops have seized control of Ternove village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. Formerly named Novopetrivske, this development has yet to be independently verified by Reuters.

On Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that its troops had taken control of the village of Ternove in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

The village, previously known as Novopetrivske, marks a significant point of contention in the ongoing conflict.

This report has not been independently confirmed by Reuters, highlighting the challenges of verifying battlefield information in the current situation.

