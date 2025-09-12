Left Menu

Remembering Jagdeep S Chhokar: A Crusader for Clean Elections

Jagdeep S Chhokar, co-founder of the Association for Democratic Reforms, passed away at 80. A former IIM-Ahmedabad professor, Chhokar was a key advocate for electoral transparency, instrumental in Supreme Court mandates on disclosures by candidates and challenging the Electoral Bonds scheme. Tributes celebrate his contributions to Indian democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jagdeep S Chhokar, a prominent co-founder of the Association for Democratic Reforms and a dedicated advocate for election transparency, died of a heart attack in Delhi on Friday, according to ADR sources. He was 80 years old.

Chhokar, a former professor at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad, established ADR in 1999 alongside his colleagues, driving pivotal legal reforms that increased accountability in Indian politics. His efforts helped lead to the 2002 Supreme Court ruling mandating that political candidates disclose criminal records, assets, and educational qualifications, and he was integral in opposing the Electoral Bonds scheme in 2024.

Born on November 25, 1944, Chhokar began his career with Indian Railways before transitioning into academia. He holds an MBA from Delhi University and a Ph.D. from Louisiana State University. These educational achievements enabled him to join IIM-Ahmedabad in 1985, where he served as a faculty member until his retirement in 2006, also taking roles as dean and director-in-charge during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

