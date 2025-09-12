Left Menu

The Complex Legacy of Al-Somaria Evictions: A Tale of Fear and Expropriation

Security forces in Syria's al-Somaria district have begun displacing residents in what they claim are unauthorized settlements. Uncertainty and fear grip the region, with many viewing the evictions as a human rights violation. The new government's metro project heightens the complexities of property repatriation from the Assad era.

Updated: 12-09-2025 15:54 IST
In late August, Syrian security forces aggressively stormed al-Somaria, a suburb of Damascus, leaving eviction notices and unsettling the district's predominantly Alawite residents. Charged with eradicating 'illegal' properties, they set off a wave of fear in a community already reeling from decades of political manipulation under the Assads.

The punitive raids exposed the longstanding tensions rooted in the Assad family's dominion over Syria. Many residents, including the families of ex-soldiers, were subject to evictions or interrogation. A week later, the once-thriving area resembled a ghost town, with thousands having fled amidst the unrest.

The evictions come as the current government seeks to address property claims around Damascus, balancing urgent urban planning needs with the grievances of affected communities left by years of inequitable distribution of land under the former regime. The proposed metro line project further complicates efforts for just resolution.

