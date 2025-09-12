The Complex Legacy of Al-Somaria Evictions: A Tale of Fear and Expropriation

In late August, Syrian security forces aggressively stormed al-Somaria, a suburb of Damascus, leaving eviction notices and unsettling the district's predominantly Alawite residents. Charged with eradicating 'illegal' properties, they set off a wave of fear in a community already reeling from decades of political manipulation under the Assads.

The punitive raids exposed the longstanding tensions rooted in the Assad family's dominion over Syria. Many residents, including the families of ex-soldiers, were subject to evictions or interrogation. A week later, the once-thriving area resembled a ghost town, with thousands having fled amidst the unrest.

The evictions come as the current government seeks to address property claims around Damascus, balancing urgent urban planning needs with the grievances of affected communities left by years of inequitable distribution of land under the former regime. The proposed metro line project further complicates efforts for just resolution.