The Kremlin acknowledged on Friday a halt in peace negotiations with Ukraine, pointing fingers at European nations for purportedly obstructing the dialogue efforts that Moscow claims to remain committed to pursuing.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed reporters about an ongoing pause in the discussions, although communication channels remain operational and available for use.

Expressing willingness for peaceful dialogue, Peskov accused European countries of delaying the process, an assertion Moscow maintains as factual.

