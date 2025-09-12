Camel Caravans of Contraband: Unveiling a Smuggling Route
Five men were arrested for smuggling illicit liquor on camels from Faridabad to Delhi using forest tracks. They opted for this unconventional strategy due to heightened road surveillance. The police seized 42 liquor cartons, 24 beer bottles, and rescued three camels. Further investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a daring evasion of law enforcement, five men have been apprehended for smuggling illicit liquor into Delhi from Faridabad using camels, officials reported Friday. Employing this unorthodox strategy was crucial after authorities increased vigilance on common trafficking routes.
Identified as Vinod Bhadana, Sunil Bhadana, Rahul, Ajay, and Saurabh, the suspects navigated forest tracks to avoid detection on traditional roadways. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan, this unusual method allowed them to bypass highways and checkpoints.
During the bust, law enforcement recovered 42 cartons of illegal liquor and 24 bottles of beer, with three camels saved from the operation. The police have intensified efforts to dismantle this network, having seized over 11,000 quarters of illicit liquor in the last 15 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
