Equal Air Rights: Supreme Court Questions Firecracker Ban

The Supreme Court raised critical concerns over the selective imposition of firecracker bans in the Delhi-NCR region, underscoring the need for a unified approach to clean air nationwide.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran examined the regulatory measures for firecrackers in the capital. Chief Justice Gavai highlighted the disparity, questioning why only NCR citizens enjoyed enhanced air quality measures while other regions suffered.

As senior advocates debated possible solutions, including green crackers and permissible chemical compositions, the court maintained the status quo on license cancellations and planned further discussions for late September.

