Equal Air Rights: Supreme Court Questions Firecracker Ban
The Supreme Court has questioned the selective enforcement of firecracker bans in Delhi-NCR, urging a national approach for clean air. Amidst discussions on green alternatives and concerns about license cancellations, the bench emphasized equal air quality rights across India, setting further deliberations for September 22.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court raised critical concerns over the selective imposition of firecracker bans in the Delhi-NCR region, underscoring the need for a unified approach to clean air nationwide.
A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran examined the regulatory measures for firecrackers in the capital. Chief Justice Gavai highlighted the disparity, questioning why only NCR citizens enjoyed enhanced air quality measures while other regions suffered.
As senior advocates debated possible solutions, including green crackers and permissible chemical compositions, the court maintained the status quo on license cancellations and planned further discussions for late September.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unmasking a Global Terror Network: Weapons Recovered in Amritsar Attack Case
'Amritsari Kulcha' Seeks GI Tag: A Boost for Punjab's Culinary Heritage
Delhi Plummets in Clean Air Rankings: Urgent Action Needed
EPA's New Push: Fast-Tracking AI Infrastructure Amid Clean Air Act Revisions
Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Cartel Dismantled in Amritsar