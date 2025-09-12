Thane Police Crack Major Vehicle Theft Case
The Thane police have dismantled a vehicle theft ring, arresting five individuals and recovering 28 stolen bikes and cars. This success has helped solve 26 theft cases across Thane, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai, as per Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amarsingh Jadhav.
In a significant breakthrough, the Thane police have arrested five members of a vehicle theft ring, leading to the recovery of 28 stolen bikes and cars, according to an official statement released on Friday.
The operation has resulted in the solving of 26 vehicle theft cases, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amarsingh Jadhav.
The gang was responsible for vehicle thefts across Thane city, its district, and extending to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, he added.
