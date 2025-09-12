Left Menu

Triumphant Return: 104 Mobile Phones Recovered in Palghar

Police officials in Palghar district, Maharashtra, have successfully recovered and returned 104 lost and stolen mobile phones, valued at Rs 20.40 lakh, to their rightful owners. This achievement was possible through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. The recovery highlights the efficiency of CEIR and the growing trust in police efforts.

Updated: 12-09-2025 16:36 IST
In a notable recovery operation, the police in Palghar district of Maharashtra have retrieved 104 lost and stolen mobile phones worth Rs 20.40 lakh, returning them to their rightful owners. This success was achieved using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), a national portal designed to track and manage lost devices.

A special distribution event took place in Palghar on Thursday, where Special Inspector General of Police (Konkan Range) Sanjay Darade handed the recovered phones back to citizens, underscoring the increased efficiency of the police force due to the CEIR system.

Police Superintendent Yatish Deshmukh emphasized the role of technical investigation and human intelligence in retracing the devices. The move not only restored lost phones but also bolstered citizens' trust in law enforcement agencies.

