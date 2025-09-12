Left Menu

Communal Tension in Maddur: Political Fallout and Police Action

The Karnataka government reassigned Additional Superintendent of Police Thimmaiah amid communal tensions in Maddur. Following a Ganesha procession clash, BJP protests erupted, leading to allegations of politicization. Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized leaving arrest proceedings to the police, criticizing BJP's actions as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:39 IST
Communal Tension in Maddur: Political Fallout and Police Action
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has reassigned Thimmaiah, the Additional Superintendent of Police in Mandya, according to police sources on Friday.

The transfer is perceived as a consequence of communal tension in Maddur after stone-pelting at a Ganesha immersion procession on September 7. Police detained 22 individuals and are searching for seven more suspects.

BJP intensified the issue with large demonstrations in Maddur. Home Minister G Parameshwara acknowledged departmental lapses and criticized BJP for politicizing the circumstances, urging the focus to remain on lawful arrests without political interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand's New Recruitment Rules Streamline Youth Opportunities

Uttarakhand's New Recruitment Rules Streamline Youth Opportunities

 India
2
Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown

Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown

 India
3
SpiceJet's Airborne Drama: Wheel Disappears Mid-Flight

SpiceJet's Airborne Drama: Wheel Disappears Mid-Flight

 India
4
ECB Rate Strategy: Prolonged Steadiness or Imminent Hike?

ECB Rate Strategy: Prolonged Steadiness or Imminent Hike?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025