Communal Tension in Maddur: Political Fallout and Police Action

The Karnataka government has reassigned Thimmaiah, the Additional Superintendent of Police in Mandya, according to police sources on Friday.

The transfer is perceived as a consequence of communal tension in Maddur after stone-pelting at a Ganesha immersion procession on September 7. Police detained 22 individuals and are searching for seven more suspects.

BJP intensified the issue with large demonstrations in Maddur. Home Minister G Parameshwara acknowledged departmental lapses and criticized BJP for politicizing the circumstances, urging the focus to remain on lawful arrests without political interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)