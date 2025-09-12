Communal Tension in Maddur: Political Fallout and Police Action
The Karnataka government reassigned Additional Superintendent of Police Thimmaiah amid communal tensions in Maddur. Following a Ganesha procession clash, BJP protests erupted, leading to allegations of politicization. Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized leaving arrest proceedings to the police, criticizing BJP's actions as politically motivated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has reassigned Thimmaiah, the Additional Superintendent of Police in Mandya, according to police sources on Friday.
The transfer is perceived as a consequence of communal tension in Maddur after stone-pelting at a Ganesha immersion procession on September 7. Police detained 22 individuals and are searching for seven more suspects.
BJP intensified the issue with large demonstrations in Maddur. Home Minister G Parameshwara acknowledged departmental lapses and criticized BJP for politicizing the circumstances, urging the focus to remain on lawful arrests without political interference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Unveils Promising Manifesto for Bodoland Territorial Council Elections
BJP Charts New Path for Bodoland with Ambitious Manifesto
Controversial Remarks by UP BJP MLA Mahesh Trivedi Spark Outrage
Controversial Speech Lands Ex-BJP MLA in Legal Trouble
Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission