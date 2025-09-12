Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Shocking Allegations of Police Brutality in Gujarat

A plea has reached the Supreme Court accusing Gujarat Police of sexually assaulting and torturing a 17-year-old boy. The plea seeks the formation of a SIT excluding Gujarat police officers for a court-monitored CBI probe. Also, it requests an FIR under various laws, alleging illegal custody and denial of juvenile rights.

Updated: 12-09-2025 16:48 IST
The Supreme Court is set to examine a disturbing plea alleging the sexual assault and custodial torture of a 17-year-old boy by Gujarat Police. The case is scheduled to be heard on September 15, following a request for urgent reliefs, including the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) not comprising Gujarat police officers, to investigate the incident under the court's supervision.

The plea, filed by the boy's sister, also seeks a court-monitored CBI probe, citing the brutal treatment the boy allegedly received while in custody. It is claimed that police suspected the minor of involvement in a theft, and during an illegal detention, he was subjected to severe physical abuse and sexual assault.

The appeal demands an immediate medical evaluation by AIIMS Delhi, and legal actions including FIR registration under multiple acts to probe the alleged misconduct. Additionally, it calls for the preservation of CCTV footage from the relevant police station and demands compensation and support services for the young victim.

