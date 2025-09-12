Poland Stands Firm Against Russian Drone Incursions

Poland dismissed a claim from Donald Trump suggesting that the Russian drones violating its airspace were unintentional, marking a rare public disagreement with the U.S. president. This action underscores Poland's alarm over the incident, as it has strongly supported NATO's response to Russian aggression.

The drone incursions, which NATO aircraft helped to counter, have sparked discussions on European defense preparedness. Warsaw's assertive stance highlights its role as a leading force in NATO's eastern defense against potential Russian threats, as well as its commitment to countering aggression throughout the region.

Amid escalating tensions, European leaders have criticized Moscow's actions and questioned NATO's response readiness. Following the incident, Germany boosted its air defense support for Poland, while France and Japan have also taken steps to reinforce NATO's position and apply pressure on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)