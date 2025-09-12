India and France Unite Against Terrorism: A New Era of Cooperation

India and France have pledged to intensify their efforts in combating terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation. The two nations came together in Paris to denounce the Pahalgam terror attack and explore joint strategies for confronting these global threats.

During the India-France Joint Working Group meeting on counter-terrorism, the countries exchanged insights on the current threat landscapes, including state-sponsored terrorism and the influence of extremist groups in their regions. They also focused on the use of new technologies by terrorists, underlining the need for enhanced cooperation and capacity-building activities.

Further discussions centered on expanding the counter-terrorism dialogue to tackle organised crime, online propaganda, and collaboration at platforms like the United Nations and FATF. This initiative was spearheaded by K D Dewal for India and Olivier Caron for France.

