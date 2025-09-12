Left Menu

India and France Unite Against Terrorism: A New Era of Cooperation

India and France have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in tackling terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation. They condemned the Pahalgam attack and discussed addressing these threats during a Paris meeting. The cooperation will focus on capacity-building, technology challenges, and a broader dialogue scope, including organised crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and France have pledged to intensify their efforts in combating terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation. The two nations came together in Paris to denounce the Pahalgam terror attack and explore joint strategies for confronting these global threats.

During the India-France Joint Working Group meeting on counter-terrorism, the countries exchanged insights on the current threat landscapes, including state-sponsored terrorism and the influence of extremist groups in their regions. They also focused on the use of new technologies by terrorists, underlining the need for enhanced cooperation and capacity-building activities.

Further discussions centered on expanding the counter-terrorism dialogue to tackle organised crime, online propaganda, and collaboration at platforms like the United Nations and FATF. This initiative was spearheaded by K D Dewal for India and Olivier Caron for France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

