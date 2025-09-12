Left Menu

Diplomatic Strains in the Wake of Israeli Strikes

The UAE summoned the Israeli deputy ambassador over attacks on Hamas leaders in Qatar, revealing tension in their relationship. The strikes, accompanied by harsh rhetoric from Netanyahu, were condemned globally and affected ongoing normalisation efforts, illustrating challenges faced under the Abraham Accords amid escalating Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has summoned the deputy Israeli ambassador over recent Israeli strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar. This diplomatic move underscores growing tensions despite the close ties established under the Abraham Accords. UAE described Netanyahu's remarks as 'hostile and unacceptable.'

Relations between the UAE and Israel, characterized by economic and defense collaborations, have grown uneasy due to Israel's expanding military actions—particularly after the attempted assassination of Hamas officials. This incident further complicates the fragile peace efforts initiated under the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Qatar, a key mediator in Gaza talks, is holding an emergency Arab-Islamic summit to address these issues. Meanwhile, the geopolitical consequences of these actions highlight potential setbacks in normalisation efforts, particularly as regional players reassess their positions amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, intensified by Israel's military operations in response to Hamas attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

