Justice for Journalist: NHRC Directs Compensation for Shahdeb Dey's Family

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a significant step in ensuring justice by directing a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to be paid to the family of Shahdeb Dey, a local journalist found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Shahdeb Dey, aged 38 and owner of the news channel 'Republic Andaman', was discovered dead on April 2 in a field at Deshbandu Nagar, North Andaman. He had reportedly gone missing since March 29, prompting concerns among his peers and loved ones.

In light of the findings that Dey's death was due to his courageous exposure of illegal activities, the NHRC has urged the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Chief Secretary and the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ensure timely compensation. Meanwhile, a special investigation team formed by the police has already arrested four suspects connected to the murder.

