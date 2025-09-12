Calcutta High Court Demands Government Action on Deportation Case

The Calcutta High Court has issued an order for both the central government and the West Bengal government to submit affidavits explaining their actions concerning the alleged deportation of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. This action follows a memo from the Home Ministry.

The court observed that the specific location from which the deportees were expelled has not been disclosed, necessitating a directive for authorities to specify such locations. It is hearing a habeas corpus petition regarding West Bengal's Birbhum district residents, alleged to be pushed into Bangladesh on citizenship grounds.

An affidavit against the petition's maintainability was filed by the Centre, citing previous cases in the Delhi High Court. The matter raises serious issues concerning life and liberty for permanent residents of West Bengal involved in this deportation debate.