Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Hike in Ladli Behna Yojana Aid

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced an increment in the monthly financial aid provided under the Ladli Behna Yojana, from Rs 1250 to Rs 1500, effective after Diwali. The increment marks a step towards the scheme's projected rise to Rs 3,000 by 2028.

During a function at Petlawad, Jhabua district, Yadav transferred over Rs 1,541 crore to the bank accounts of 1.26 crore women beneficiaries. He addressed allegations from the opposition Congress that funds were being misused, calling such claims disrespectful.

The Ladli Behna Yojana, launched in June 2023, has been pivotal for the BJP, aiding them in securing victory in recent assembly polls. Yadav also announced various development projects, including a medical college in Jhabua and the PM MITRA Park inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

