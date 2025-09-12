Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Hike in Ladli Behna Yojana Aid

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an increase in the Ladli Behna Yojana financial aid from Rs 1250 to Rs 1500 after Diwali, with plans to raise it to Rs 3,000 by 2028. Yadav highlighted various developmental projects and condemned opposition claims about misuse of funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhabua | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:30 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Hike in Ladli Behna Yojana Aid
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced an increment in the monthly financial aid provided under the Ladli Behna Yojana, from Rs 1250 to Rs 1500, effective after Diwali. The increment marks a step towards the scheme's projected rise to Rs 3,000 by 2028.

During a function at Petlawad, Jhabua district, Yadav transferred over Rs 1,541 crore to the bank accounts of 1.26 crore women beneficiaries. He addressed allegations from the opposition Congress that funds were being misused, calling such claims disrespectful.

The Ladli Behna Yojana, launched in June 2023, has been pivotal for the BJP, aiding them in securing victory in recent assembly polls. Yadav also announced various development projects, including a medical college in Jhabua and the PM MITRA Park inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Upholds Confessional Statements in 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case

Court Upholds Confessional Statements in 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case

 India
2
Mystery at Jadavpur: The Unexplained Death of Anamika Mondal

Mystery at Jadavpur: The Unexplained Death of Anamika Mondal

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh STF Cracks Down on Currency Scam Gang

Uttar Pradesh STF Cracks Down on Currency Scam Gang

 India
4
Meghalaya's Health Mission: Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare

Meghalaya's Health Mission: Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025