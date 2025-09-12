Tragic Boat Capsize Claims Lives in Congo

In a devastating incident, at least 86 lives were lost when a motorized boat capsized in northwestern Congo's Equateur Province, local authorities confirmed on Friday.

The tragic event unfolded on Wednesday in Basankusu territory. Most of the deceased were reportedly students, as revealed by the state news agency.

While the precise cause remains under investigation, preliminary reports suggest that improper loading and night navigation played critical roles in the calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)