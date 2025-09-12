Left Menu

Tragic Boat Capsize Claims Lives in Congo

At least 86 people have died in a tragic boat capsize in northwestern Congo's Equateur Province. Most victims were students. The accident, which occurred on Wednesday, is attributed to improper loading and night navigation, although the exact cause remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:40 IST
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a devastating incident, at least 86 lives were lost when a motorized boat capsized in northwestern Congo's Equateur Province, local authorities confirmed on Friday.

The tragic event unfolded on Wednesday in Basankusu territory. Most of the deceased were reportedly students, as revealed by the state news agency.

While the precise cause remains under investigation, preliminary reports suggest that improper loading and night navigation played critical roles in the calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

