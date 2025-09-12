Left Menu

Mahayuti Accused: Corruption Scandal Rocks Mumbai Civic Projects

The Mumbai Congress has accused Maharashtra's Mahayuti government and civic authorities of colluding with private contractors to misuse public funds. Allegations include corruption in BMC projects and manipulation of tender processes to favor select contractors, with particular scrutiny on a costly pipeline project fraught with irregularities.

The Mumbai Congress has leveled serious allegations against the Mahayuti government and civic authorities, accusing them of collaborating with private contractors to siphon off public funds. This alleged misconduct has reportedly left city residents in difficult circumstances.

Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Congress president and Lok Sabha MP, claimed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is at the center of this corruption. According to Gaikwad, contractors are predetermined, and tenders are subsequently designed to favor these contractors, turning the BMC into a 'pasture of corruption.'

Sachin Sawant, state Congress spokesperson, added accusations of enormous corruption in a pipeline project. Originally estimated at Rs 2,000 crore for 42 km, the project's budget allegedly soared to Rs 3,500 crore for 50 km, with tender rules reportedly tailored to benefit two specific companies.

