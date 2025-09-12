Left Menu

AAP MLA Sentenced to Four Years in Tarn Taran Molestation Case

A Tarn Taran court sentenced AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura and six others to four years in prison for molestation and assault charges from a 2013 incident. The case, involving a Scheduled Caste woman, drew significant attention amid widespread condemnation and Supreme Court intervention for victim protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:23 IST
In a significant legal ruling, AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura was sentenced to four years in prison by a court in Tarn Taran on Friday. The sentencing comes two days after Lalpura's conviction for his involvement in the molestation and assault of a woman back in 2013.

Alongside Lalpura, six other individuals were also handed a four-year sentence by Additional Sessions Judge Prem Kumar. The case had been registered under Sections 354 for assault, 323 for voluntary harm, 506 for intimidation, and under the SC/ST Act. The convicted will serve the sentences concurrently, with additional fines imposed.

The incident involved a Scheduled Caste woman and took place during a wedding event in 2013, with Lalpura, then a taxi driver, allegedly involved. The incident led to widespread outrage, prompting the Supreme Court's intervention. Lalpura, who won a 2022 assembly seat, was taken into immediate custody following the verdict.

