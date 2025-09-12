ECI Holds Workshop to Strengthen Media, Combat Misinformation in Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) organised a one-day Workshop for Media and Communication Officers from the offices of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) across all 36 States and Union Territories on September 12, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The programme brought together 51 Media Nodal Officers (MNOs) and Social Media Nodal Officers (SMNOs) to deliberate on strengthening India’s electoral communication system and effectively countering misinformation.

Inaugural Session: Upholding Credibility in Elections

The workshop opened with an address by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Shri Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi.

In their keynote remarks, the Commissioners emphasised that in an era of rapid digital communication and misinformation, it is vital to reinforce public trust by clearly and consistently communicating that Indian elections are conducted strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India. They called upon nodal officers to remain vigilant against misleading narratives and ensure that facts and verified information are disseminated quickly and widely.

Strengthening the Communication Ecosystem

Dedicated sessions were held to enhance the communication infrastructure of CEO offices, focusing on proactive engagement with media, social media platforms, and citizens. The aim was to empower officers to act as the first line of defence against rumours and disinformation while also improving coordination with national and state-level stakeholders.

Key themes of the workshop included:

Building robust and timely communication mechanisms at the state and UT levels.

Enhancing the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls through effective media outreach and public awareness campaigns.

Establishing two-way communication channels where citizens can both receive updates and report concerns regarding electoral processes.

Ensuring uniform communication standards across different state CEO offices to maintain credibility and transparency nationwide.

Expert Insights: Countering Misinformation

A highlight of the event was an expert session on tools, strategies, and global best practices to counter misinformation and disinformation campaigns. Experts demonstrated practical techniques for:

Identifying and flagging misleading content on social media.

Using fact-checking tools and data-driven communication.

Collaborating with media houses and digital platforms to amplify verified information.

Designing citizen-centric campaigns to improve awareness and media literacy.

The session underscored that effective communication is not only about rapid rebuttals but also about building resilience and public confidence in electoral institutions.

Continuity and Institutionalisation

This was the third such interaction organised by the ECI in 2025. Earlier orientation programmes were conducted at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) on April 9, 2025, and June 5, 2025, in New Delhi.

By holding regular interactions, the ECI is seeking to institutionalise a culture of continuous learning and preparedness among media officers, ensuring that they remain equipped to handle evolving challenges in electoral communication.

Towards Transparent and Trusted Elections

The workshop reinforced the ECI’s broader mission: to safeguard the integrity of India’s electoral process, strengthen transparency, and enhance citizen engagement. With elections in the digital age increasingly vulnerable to the risks of fake news and manipulation, the role of Media and Social Media Nodal Officers has become central to upholding the credibility of India’s democracy.

As the Chief Election Commissioner underlined, “The fight against misinformation is as important as the conduct of the polls themselves. Both go hand in hand in ensuring free, fair, and credible elections.”