Activist Demands Justice for Unresolved Hostel Deaths

Social activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody has called for an investigation into four unexplained deaths at Dharmasthala hostels between 2006 and 2010. He accuses authorities of neglecting legal protocols and demands official FIRs. The SIT is reviewing the complaint and may undertake further legal steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:04 IST
Social activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody has filed a complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), urging a probe into four mysterious deaths at hostels in Dharmasthala between 2006 and 2010, police reported on Friday.

Thimarody claims the deaths from Gayatri, Sharavati, and Vaishali hostels were not subject to appropriate legal investigations. He alleges the deceased were buried as 'unknown persons' by the local Gram Panchayat without post-mortem examinations or FIRs. Only Unnatural Death Reports were filed, he contends.

Armed with documents from the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Thimarody has prompted the SIT to file FIRs and conduct in-depth inquiries. The activist criticizes the authorities' past handling of the cases as irregular. The SIT is considering the complaint and may proceed with registering FIRs, summoning witnesses, and reassessing previous records to determine if further action is necessary.

