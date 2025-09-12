Destruction and Displacement: The Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City have claimed at least 40 Palestinian lives, according to health authorities. Despite evacuation orders from Israel, many residents remain, facing dire circumstances due to intensified assaults aimed at eliminating the Hamas militant group.

The Israeli military reported five waves of airstrikes targeting over 500 sites, including tunnel openings and weapons depots. While measures are being taken to expand aid access, international criticism mounts over the humanitarian crisis stemming from the ongoing conflict.

The Israeli assault follows Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, that killed 1,200 in Israel. The United Nations and allied governments are urging a ceasefire and have condemned Gaza's evacuation strategy, amid allegations of severe humanitarian violations.

