Left Menu

Destruction and Displacement: The Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes have caused significant casualties in Gaza, with at least 40 Palestinians killed in recent attacks aimed at dismantling Hamas. Israel's actions have led to a humanitarian crisis, with calls for ceasefire and criticism over evacuation orders. Aid attempts have been made to alleviate conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:19 IST
Destruction and Displacement: The Ongoing Conflict in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City have claimed at least 40 Palestinian lives, according to health authorities. Despite evacuation orders from Israel, many residents remain, facing dire circumstances due to intensified assaults aimed at eliminating the Hamas militant group.

The Israeli military reported five waves of airstrikes targeting over 500 sites, including tunnel openings and weapons depots. While measures are being taken to expand aid access, international criticism mounts over the humanitarian crisis stemming from the ongoing conflict.

The Israeli assault follows Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, that killed 1,200 in Israel. The United Nations and allied governments are urging a ceasefire and have condemned Gaza's evacuation strategy, amid allegations of severe humanitarian violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Daylight Heist: Robbers Nab Rs 31.50 Lakh

Daring Daylight Heist: Robbers Nab Rs 31.50 Lakh

 India
2
PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

 India
3
Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

 India
4
PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Developme...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025