Trailblazer in Nepalese Politics: From the Courtroom to the Prime Minister's Office

Sushila Karki, Nepal's first female Chief Justice, is set to become the country's first woman prime minister. Celebrated for her bold and fair justice with zero tolerance for corruption, Karki's political ascent comes after her prominent judicial career and symbolizes progress for women in Nepal's politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:26 IST
Sushila Karki
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Sushila Karki, a pioneering figure in Nepal, is poised to make history as the country's first female prime minister. Graduating with a Masters in Political Science from Banaras Hindu University 50 years ago, Karki's remarkable journey has seen her overcome numerous challenges, including her role as Nepal's first woman Chief Justice.

Amid political turmoil, Karki emerged as a popular choice for interim leader, following the Gen Z-led protests that culminated in the ousting of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Known for her uncompromising stance against corruption, Karki's ascent to the premiership carries significant symbolic weight for women's empowerment in Nepal.

Born in a small farming family in Biratnagar, Karki's determination and integrity have defined her career, leading her to prolific roles in both the judiciary and politics. Her ascent marks a new chapter in Nepal's governance, promising fresh perspectives and a greater emphasis on justice and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

