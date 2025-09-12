Left Menu

Blade Rivalry: Teen Feud Turns Violent in Rohini

In Rohini, a 15-year-old girl was attacked with a blade by three girls, leading to 20 stitches on her face and back. The altercation stemmed from a rivalry over a male friend, with the incident occurring on September 9. Three girls, aged between 14 and 16, were arrested.

  • India

In a shocking incident in Rohini, a 15-year-old girl became the victim of a violent attack at the hands of three other girls, reportedly due to a rivalry over a male friend. The altercation resulted in the victim sustaining injuries necessitating 20 stitches on her face and back.

According to police reports, the incident took place on September 9, when the victim, who is a class 10 student, was confronted by four girls. The attack was allegedly orchestrated by friends of two sisters, following an earlier dispute with the victim on September 4.

The assailants initially slapped the victim before one of them escalated the violence by using a blade. The victim alleged that she had been harassed by the group for several months, facing ongoing taunts and abuses.

