Left Menu

Intrigue in the AgustaWestland Case: Passport Woes Stall Bail for Middleman

Christian Michel James, alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, remains in custody due to passport issues, hindering his bail process. The Delhi court observed that Michel has not furnished bail bonds, as he awaits passport renewal to stay legally in India post-release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:37 IST
Intrigue in the AgustaWestland Case: Passport Woes Stall Bail for Middleman
Christian Michel James
  • Country:
  • India

Christian Michel James, embroiled in the high-profile AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, remains locked up in Tihar Jail. His quest for freedom is stalled by a mundane yet crucial issue: passport renewal.

Despite the Supreme Court granting him bail in February, his inability to furnish bail bonds stems from lacking valid documents for legal stay in India. James informed the Delhi court that he is actively working to resolve his documentation.

The special court, led by Judge Sanjay Jindal, recognized that the problem transcends prosecution matters and involves the Ministry of Home Affairs, thus managing expectations for a swift resolution. Meanwhile, James remains detained, awaiting the necessary paperwork.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

 India
2
Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

 India
3
PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Developme...

 India
4
Major Heist Uncovered: Six Arrested in Odisha Jewellery Shop Loot

Major Heist Uncovered: Six Arrested in Odisha Jewellery Shop Loot

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025