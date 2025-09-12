Intrigue in the AgustaWestland Case: Passport Woes Stall Bail for Middleman

Christian Michel James, embroiled in the high-profile AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, remains locked up in Tihar Jail. His quest for freedom is stalled by a mundane yet crucial issue: passport renewal.

Despite the Supreme Court granting him bail in February, his inability to furnish bail bonds stems from lacking valid documents for legal stay in India. James informed the Delhi court that he is actively working to resolve his documentation.

The special court, led by Judge Sanjay Jindal, recognized that the problem transcends prosecution matters and involves the Ministry of Home Affairs, thus managing expectations for a swift resolution. Meanwhile, James remains detained, awaiting the necessary paperwork.