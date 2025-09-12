Nomalungelo Gina to Strengthen SA-Japan Cooperation on Hydrogen and Green Fuels

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, will undertake a four-day official mission to Japan from 15 to 18 September 2025. The visit is aimed at deepening cooperation on hydrogen energy, sustainable fuels, and broader science and innovation partnerships.

Positioning South Africa in Global Hydrogen Dialogue

On Monday, 15 September, Gina will represent South Africa at two major high-level forums: the Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting and the Ministerial Meeting on Sustainable Fuels. Both events are being held in collaboration with Expo 2025 Osaka, an international platform showcasing cutting-edge innovation and solutions to global challenges.

The Deputy Minister’s participation is intended to place South Africa at the centre of global policy dialogue on hydrogen energy and sustainable fuels. According to the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), the engagements will explore opportunities for:

International collaboration on hydrogen production and utilisation.

Demand stimulation to scale up the use of hydrogen in key sectors.

Supply chain development to connect South Africa and Japan in the emerging hydrogen economy.

The department noted:

“The engagements will serve as a bedrock to create institutional foundations for market-based hydrogen trading and price discovery, an essential step towards legitimising hydrogen as a tradable energy asset.”

Japan’s Global Hydrogen Ambitions

Japan has long positioned itself as a pioneer in hydrogen technologies, aiming to establish secure, transparent, and interconnected global supply chains. The country is actively building global markets for hydrogen production, transportation, and utilisation, supported by its investments in infrastructure and technology.

Japan is also advancing its Initiative for Sustainable Fuels and Mobility in partnership with Brazil, with a strong focus on biofuels, e-fuels, and e-methane. The initiative aims to accelerate decarbonisation in hard-to-abate industries, such as aviation and shipping, ahead of COP30.

Expanding SA-Japan Cooperation

From 16 to 18 September, Gina will engage with a wide range of Japanese stakeholders, including government representatives, academic institutions, and major industrial corporations such as Toyota and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as well as leading universities like Kyoto and Osaka.

These discussions will expand into broader science, technology, and innovation (STI) areas, covering:

Nanotechnology for advanced materials.

Carbon recycling as part of low-emission industrial processes.

Astronomy and space science technologies, building on South Africa’s strengths in radio astronomy and space exploration.

South Africa’s Push for Green Industrialisation

Speaking ahead of the mission, Gina underscored the strategic importance of sustainable fuels for South Africa’s economic transformation. She highlighted the aviation sector as an immediate area of interest:

“To reduce the carbon intensity within the aviation sector, South Africa aims to learn from Japan’s advancements in sustainable aviation fuel. Strengthening cooperation with Japanese research institutions and enterprises will be essential.”

According to Gina, insights from the mission will help South Africa develop robust renewable hydrogen and sustainable fuels infrastructure, with transformative potential across key sectors:

Energy and mining : Decarbonisation of operations and clean power generation.

Transport and aviation : Expansion of sustainable fuels and hydrogen-powered mobility.

Manufacturing : Growth in hydrogen storage, fuel cell technologies, and electrolyser production.

Agriculture: Use of low-carbon fertilisers to boost food security and sustainable farming.

“These initiatives,” Gina said, “will drive green industrialisation, create jobs in energy-intensive industries, and strengthen the resilience of transport and logistics networks, while advancing South Africa’s social and economic development objectives.”

A Strategic Partnership Since 2003

Japan has been a strategic ally of South Africa in science and innovation since the signing of a bilateral cooperation agreement in 2003. Over the years, the two countries have collaborated in areas such as vehicle manufacturing, electronics, renewable energy, and commercialisation of research.

The department confirmed that South Africa intends to further leverage Japan’s expertise to advance industrial development and technological innovation, ensuring that the transition to a low-carbon economy also drives inclusive economic growth.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming visit positions South Africa as an active participant in shaping the global hydrogen economy and advancing sustainable fuels adoption. By deepening cooperation with Japan—a recognised leader in hydrogen innovation—South Africa aims to secure knowledge, investment, and technology partnerships that will accelerate its transition towards a cleaner, more resilient, and inclusive economy.