C.P. Radhakrishnan Sworn in as 15th Vice President, Chairman of Rajya Sabha

Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan was sworn in today as the 15th Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, marking another milestone in his distinguished career in public life. The oath of office was administered by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu in a solemn ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by dignitaries, parliamentarians, and leaders from across the political spectrum.

Following the ceremony, Shri Radhakrishnan paid homage at Rajghat to Mahatma Gandhi, before visiting memorials of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh at Kisan Ghat, underscoring his deep respect for India’s statesmen and national icons.

From Tiruppur to the Nation’s Second Highest Office

Born on 4 May 1957 in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Shri Chandrapuram Ponnusami Radhakrishnan began his journey as an RSS swayamsevak, rising to become a State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and had a successful career as a garment exporter before entering active politics.

His background in business gave him a practical understanding of industry and trade, perspectives he later carried into his parliamentary and administrative work.

Parliamentary Career and National Engagements

Shri Radhakrishnan entered Parliament in 1998 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore, securing re-election in 1999. As MP, he made a mark as:

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles .

Member of the Committee on Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and the Consultative Committee on Finance .

Member of the Special Parliamentary Committee investigating the Stock Exchange Scam.

In 2004, he represented India at the UN General Assembly as part of the Parliamentary Delegation, and was also a member of India’s first Parliamentary Delegation to Taiwan—reflecting his early engagement with global diplomacy.

Leadership Roles in Tamil Nadu and Beyond

Between 2004 and 2007, he served as the President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, where he led a 19,000 km Ratha Yatra over 93 days, raising awareness on national integration, terrorism, uniform civil code, and eradication of social evils like untouchability and drug abuse. He also spearheaded two Padayatras on regional issues.

In 2016, he was appointed Chairman of the Coir Board, Kochi, where he oversaw a record growth in exports, reaching ₹2,532 crores. Later, as All India In-Charge of the BJP for Kerala (2020–22), he worked to expand the party’s grassroots presence in the state.

Governorships and Administrative Experience

Shri Radhakrishnan’s experience widened with his appointment as Governor of Jharkhand in February 2023. He made an impact by visiting all 24 districts within four months, engaging with citizens and officials alike. He also held additional charge as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, before being appointed Governor of Maharashtra.

In Maharashtra, he travelled extensively, engaging with people’s representatives, educational institutions, business leaders, and tribal communities, while actively monitoring the progress of welfare and education initiatives.

Contributions to Education and Tribal Welfare

Shri Radhakrishnan has consistently promoted access to higher education, especially for tribal communities. He closely monitored the ‘School Connect’ programme across 29 state-funded universities in Maharashtra, encouraging tribal boys and girls to pursue higher studies.

He has been a strong advocate of linking education with empowerment, ensuring that underprivileged communities, especially in rural and tribal belts, are not left behind in India’s development journey.

Personal Interests and Global Outlook

An avid sportsperson in his youth, Shri Radhakrishnan excelled as a college champion in table tennis and was a long-distance runner. He also enjoyed cricket and volleyball, reflecting his deep-rooted love for sports.

Widely travelled, he has represented India across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America, visiting more than 20 countries including the USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, and Singapore. His global engagements have enriched his outlook on international cooperation and development.

Family and Personal Life

Shri Radhakrishnan married Smt. Sumathi R. on 25 November 1985. They have one son and one daughter. He credits his family as a strong pillar of support throughout his public career.

A Statesman for the Future

With decades of experience as a parliamentarian, party leader, administrator, and governor, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan’s elevation as the Vice President of India comes at a time when the country is pursuing ambitious goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047. His wide-ranging experience across politics, governance, industry, and social issues positions him to play a pivotal role in strengthening parliamentary democracy and fostering inclusive national development.

As the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, he is expected to bring both firmness and inclusivity to the functioning of the Upper House, ensuring that the voice of the states and the people finds constructive expression in shaping India’s future.