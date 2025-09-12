China's Aggressive Stance on Taiwan: A Global Security Concern

Taiwan's top China policymaker, Chiu Chui-cheng, sounded an alarm in Washington, indicating China's preparations for a possible conflict to reclaim Taiwan. Chiu cautioned that the fall of Taiwan would spark a regional domino effect, directly impacting U.S. security.

Chiu highlighted China's refusal to abandon the use of force against Taiwan, viewing it as an attempt to challenge U.S. influence in the Asia-Pacific and achieve the 'China Dream.' He noted that Taiwan's pivotal role in the high-tech industry, particularly in producing computer chips, is crucial for the global market and U.S. tech sector.

Senior Taiwanese officials rarely visit the United States, making Chiu's appearance noteworthy. While China criticized U.S. and British naval movements through the Taiwan Strait, Chiu affirmed Taiwan's commitment to resisting Beijing's sovereignty claims, asserting that only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

(With inputs from agencies.)