Tragic Tale: Mother Allegedly Kills Child to Pursue Love

In Telangana's Medak district, a 23-year-old woman allegedly killed her two-year-old daughter to elope with her lover. Previously, she had left with her lover in March but returned. The case came to light after police tracked her down following a complaint. Legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 23-year-old woman from Telangana's Medak district reportedly killed her two-year-old daughter to elope with her lover. The local police disclosed this tragic twist on Friday.

Earlier, the woman had absconded with her paramour in March, only to return and live with her parents after facing her husband's objections. However, she once again fled in May, leaving her five-year-old son under her parents' care.

Acting on a complaint by the woman's father, police tracked the couple to Narasaraopet town in Andhra Pradesh. During interrogation, the woman confessed to eliminating the child, considering her an 'inconvenience.' The child's body was exhumed for legal scrutiny. The pair now awaits court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

