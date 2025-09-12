Man Arrested in Rs 50,000 Cargo Scam in Delhi
A 40-year-old man, Mukesh Kumar from Hisar, was arrested for scamming Rs 50,000 from a transporter in Delhi. Posing as a truck owner, he convinced the victim to transfer money online, which was later moved through various accounts. Investigations are ongoing.
Mukesh Kumar, a 40-year-old from Hisar, Haryana, was apprehended on charges of conning a transporter of Rs 50,000 in north Delhi. Kumar allegedly posed as a truck owner, persuading the transporter to make an online transaction.
Karuna Bansal, the complainant and operator of Hindustan Cargo Carrier, reported the scam on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. Kumar presented fake vehicle details and a driver's contact number to elaborate on his scheme.
Authorities discovered the transferred funds were initially sent to a Wardha bank account before being relocated to Hisar. During raids, police confiscated mobile phones, a SIM card, and a debit card. Investigations reveal Kumar manipulated transporters by impersonating truck service providers, rerouting funds through multiple bank accounts.
