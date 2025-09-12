Digital Editor Arrested for Provocative Social Media Post

Mahesh Vikram Hegde, co-founder and editor of the online portal 'Postcard', has been apprehended by authorities for allegedly disseminating a communally provocative message on social media, officials reported on Friday.

The contentious post, dated September 9, suggested drastic action against those involved in stone-throwing at a Ganesh procession. Specifically, it recommended sending a bulldozer into their mosque to prevent future incidents—a statement that led to charges under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police traced Hegde's digital footprint to Bengaluru, where he was taken into custody. His initial court appearance took place at the jurisdictional CJ and JMFC court in Moodbidri on September 12, resulting in a decision to place him in judicial custody. The police indicated that the investigation remains open and active.

(With inputs from agencies.)