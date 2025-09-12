Left Menu

Digital Editor Arrested for Provocative Social Media Post

Mahesh Vikram Hegde, co-founder of 'Postcard', was arrested for a provocative social media post. He suggested sending a bulldozer into a mosque following stone-pelting incidents. A case was registered under BNS Section 353(2). He was detained in Bengaluru and remanded to judicial custody; investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:32 IST
Digital Editor Arrested for Provocative Social Media Post
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Mahesh Vikram Hegde, co-founder and editor of the online portal 'Postcard', has been apprehended by authorities for allegedly disseminating a communally provocative message on social media, officials reported on Friday.

The contentious post, dated September 9, suggested drastic action against those involved in stone-throwing at a Ganesh procession. Specifically, it recommended sending a bulldozer into their mosque to prevent future incidents—a statement that led to charges under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police traced Hegde's digital footprint to Bengaluru, where he was taken into custody. His initial court appearance took place at the jurisdictional CJ and JMFC court in Moodbidri on September 12, resulting in a decision to place him in judicial custody. The police indicated that the investigation remains open and active.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Faith Over Fear: Church Leaders Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies

Faith Over Fear: Church Leaders Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies

 United States
2
AstraZeneca Halts Investment Amid UK Pharma Challenges

AstraZeneca Halts Investment Amid UK Pharma Challenges

 Global
3
Women Boxers Shine as Men's Squad Exits World Championships Without Medals

Women Boxers Shine as Men's Squad Exits World Championships Without Medals

 United Kingdom
4
Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup match in Dubai.

Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup match in Dubai.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025