India Charts Bold Path to Net Zero With First Green Hydrogen R&D Conference

India’s ambition to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070 received a significant boost as the first Green Hydrogen R&D Conference concluded in the capital today. The two-day event, organised by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), brought together policymakers, scientists, industry leaders, startups, and young researchers to deliberate on how India can emerge as a global hub for green hydrogen innovation.

Delivering the valedictory address, Union Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, called upon the scientific community and industry to transform India into a leader in hydrogen technologies. “At the heart of our Net Zero journey lies green hydrogen, a fuel capable of decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, strengthening energy security, and opening new trade frontiers,” he said.

Green Hydrogen: Central to India’s Energy Transition

Shri Naik emphasised that green hydrogen is not merely an energy option but a strategic driver of industrial competitiveness, clean growth, and sustainability. It will power key industries such as steel, cement, fertiliser, shipping, and mobility, reduce import dependence, and generate high-value jobs. He further underlined that India’s leadership in this sector would insulate its industries from cross-border carbon regulations, ensuring they remain competitive in global markets.

The Minister praised the government’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, which has laid a foundation for India to become not just a consumer but also an exporter of hydrogen technologies.

Strengthening India’s R&D Ecosystem

The conference showcased MNRE’s commitment to research excellence. The Ministry has already supported over 200 R&D projects spanning renewable energy, storage, fuel cells, and hydrogen. Special emphasis is being placed on testing facilities, incubation programmes, and startup empowerment so that Indian labs can become launchpads for global innovation.

“This very conference is a testimony to our collective resolve—to make India’s laboratories into launchpads and our startups into global champions,” Shri Naik affirmed.

Wide-Ranging Deliberations

Over two days, the event featured 17 technical sessions, five panel discussions, and eight roundtables, covering diverse themes such as:

India’s vision to lead global R&D and innovation in hydrogen.

Advanced production pathways— electrolysis, thermochemical, and biological methods .

Tackling challenges of storage, transport, and fuel-cell applications .

Ensuring safety and scalability in green hydrogen deployment.

Developing infrastructure, testing facilities, and talent pipelines.

Special sessions encouraged blue-sky research and biological hydrogen production, reminding participants to balance long-term fundamental science with near-term commercial applications.

Empowering Youth and Startups

Shri Naik highlighted the role of startups and young innovators, congratulating participants who presented their pioneering work. He noted that the conference also launched a call for proposals for hydrogen startups, designed to reduce barriers, provide funding, and fast-track innovation.

“For our youth, I have a simple message: think beyond incremental change. Aspire to design disruptive solutions that can shape the world’s energy future,” the Minister said, urging institutions to build interdisciplinary hubs where academia, industry, and entrepreneurs converge.

Industry and Institutional Voices

Shri Abhay Bhakre , Mission Director, NGHM, stressed that green hydrogen is the fuel of the future , highlighting that over 140 standards have already been published to aid the sector’s growth.

Shri Sujit Pillai, Scientist ‘F’, MNRE , noted that the event drew an overwhelming 1,347 registrations , reflecting strong enthusiasm from the scientific and industrial community.

Dr. Mohammad Rihan, Director General, National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) , said green hydrogen would be crucial in grid management as renewable capacity expands . He pledged NISE’s support in building start-up incubation and R&D partnerships .

Shri Akash Tripathi, Managing Director, SECI, pointed out India’s opportunity to advance rapidly in electrolyser technology and stressed the need for mentorship networks alongside financial support for startups.

Exhibition of Innovations

The conference also hosted a startup exhibition, where innovators showcased cutting-edge hydrogen technologies across production, storage, and utilisation. This provided networking opportunities between entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers.

Overcoming Challenges, Creating Opportunities

Shri Naik acknowledged that moving from laboratory breakthroughs to commercial deployment requires patience and perseverance. However, he expressed confidence that with state-of-the-art infrastructure, supportive policies, global collaborations, and India’s pool of scientific talent, challenges can be turned into opportunities.

“This mission is not just about clean energy—it is about building economic growth, jobs, and self-reliance while contributing to a sustainable future,” he affirmed.

Towards a Global Hydrogen Hub

The conference marked a major step in India’s green energy transition. By focusing on R&D, innovation, and startup empowerment, India aims to position itself as a global hub for green hydrogen by 2047, aligned with its Net Zero by 2070 pledge.

As the curtains came down on this historic gathering at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, one message resonated clearly: India is ready to lead the world in the hydrogen economy of the future.