Kerala Police Under Fire: KSU Leaders Arrest Sparks Uproar
The Congress criticized Kerala police after three Kerala Students Union leaders were arrested and masked during court presentation, following a clash with the SFI. The opposition and Congress leaders condemned this as a violation of human rights and political bias, demanding accountability and legal action.
The Congress party has sharply criticized the police in Kerala following the controversial arrest of three Kerala Students Union (KSU) leaders. These student leaders were taken into custody after a clash with the Student Federation of India (SFI) and were later produced in court with their faces obscured and hands restrained.
Opposition Leader V D Satheesan lambasted the police, accusing them of acting under the directives of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)). Satheesan highlighted the involvement of the same officer linked to a previous case of alleged torture against a Youth Congress leader, questioning police impartiality.
The incident has ignited accusations of human rights violations, with Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph and other senior Congress figures demanding explanations from the Home Department. Calls for legal and political protests have been made by KSU state president Aloshious Xavier, urging the State Human Rights Commission to take action.
