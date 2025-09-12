Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Boys in Alambagh
Two young boys, aged 10 and 12, were rescued by police a day after being kidnapped in the Alambagh area. A 19-year-old suspect, Vijay Sharma, is in custody following a Rs 10 lakh ransom demand. The police used CCTV footage to locate and rescue the boys.
In a swift operation, police rescued two young boys, aged 10 and 12, who were kidnapped from the Alambagh police station area. The rescue came a day after the children's disappearance had been reported to authorities.
A 19-year-old suspect, Vijay Sharma, is currently in police custody. He was identified through CCTV footage, which showed him taking the boys away on a bicycle. Families of the boys reported a ransom demand of Rs 10 lakh for each child.
The police traced Sharma's location to Gola Gokrannath in Lakhimpur Kheri district, quickly dispatching a team to rescue the boys and arrest the suspect. Sharma, originally from Sitapur, lived in Lucknow's Patel Nagar during the incident and now faces legal proceedings.
