Left Menu

Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Boys in Alambagh

Two young boys, aged 10 and 12, were rescued by police a day after being kidnapped in the Alambagh area. A 19-year-old suspect, Vijay Sharma, is in custody following a Rs 10 lakh ransom demand. The police used CCTV footage to locate and rescue the boys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:39 IST
Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Boys in Alambagh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, police rescued two young boys, aged 10 and 12, who were kidnapped from the Alambagh police station area. The rescue came a day after the children's disappearance had been reported to authorities.

A 19-year-old suspect, Vijay Sharma, is currently in police custody. He was identified through CCTV footage, which showed him taking the boys away on a bicycle. Families of the boys reported a ransom demand of Rs 10 lakh for each child.

The police traced Sharma's location to Gola Gokrannath in Lakhimpur Kheri district, quickly dispatching a team to rescue the boys and arrest the suspect. Sharma, originally from Sitapur, lived in Lucknow's Patel Nagar during the incident and now faces legal proceedings.

TRENDING

1
Women Boxers Shine as Men's Squad Exits World Championships Without Medals

Women Boxers Shine as Men's Squad Exits World Championships Without Medals

 United Kingdom
2
Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup match in Dubai.

Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup match in Dubai.

 Global
3
Boeing Defense Workers Extend Strike Into Seventh Week

Boeing Defense Workers Extend Strike Into Seventh Week

 Global
4
Tragic School Bus Accident Claims Teen's Life in Ranchi

Tragic School Bus Accident Claims Teen's Life in Ranchi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025