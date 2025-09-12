Tragedy on the Congo River: Whaleboat Fire Claims Over 100 Lives

In a harrowing incident on the Congo River, at least 107 people lost their lives after a whaleboat caught fire near Malange village in western Democratic Republic of Congo. The blaze left 146 additional people missing, according to an internal government report obtained by Reuters on Friday.

Survivors recount the terror as rescue teams managed to save 209 individuals, some with injuries, after the vessel caught fire and drifted downstream. The fire also devastated cargo and ignited 15 homes along the river's edge. The Ministry of Social Affairs has pledged medical attention for the wounded and support for affected families.

This tragedy underscores the inherent risks of river transport in Congo's isolated rainforest regions, where aging wooden vessels are frequent. Accidents are often due to overloading and poor maintenance. Just days prior, 86 people died in a separate shipwreck on the Nsolo and Great Maringa rivers, highlighting ongoing navigation hazards in the area.