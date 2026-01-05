Left Menu

Gauteng Logs Strong Festive-Season Transport Enforcement Results

The crackdown targeted unsafe vehicles, unlicensed operators and dangerous driving behaviours during the high-travel festive period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:11 IST
Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the results reflect the province’s determination to protect commuters from unsafe and illegal operations. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

 

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has reported strong law-enforcement outcomes for 1–31 December 2025, following intensified operations by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) in partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and other agencies.

Provincial Enforcement: Key Outcomes

Across Gauteng, officers recorded:

  • 410 vehicles discontinued

  • 110 vehicles impounded

  • 88 arrests

These interventions form part of the province’s push to reduce road fatalities and maintain commuter safety.

Johannesburg

  • 2 825 e-force infringements

  • 186 vehicles discontinued

  • 39 vehicles impounded

Tshwane

  • 914 handwritten notices

  • 1 311 e-force infringements

  • 155 vehicles discontinued

Ekurhuleni

  • 35 arrests

  • 35 impoundments

  • 69 vehicles discontinued

Sedibeng

  • 15 arrests

Crackdown on Public Transport Non-Compliance

The operations exposed widespread violations among public-transport operators:

  • 498 minibuses operating without licence discs

  • 629 drivers without valid licences

  • 358 minibuses discontinued for critical defects

Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the results reflect the province’s determination to protect commuters from unsafe and illegal operations.

“These outcomes demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach to lawlessness on our roads. Operators who endanger commuters through non-compliance will be dealt with decisively,” she said.

The MEC thanked GTI officers for their commitment and urged commuters to prioritise safe, compliant transport:“Road safety is a shared responsibility. E Thoma Ka Wena — It Starts With You.”

Modern Mobility Governance: A Platform for Smart Enforcement

The December enforcement outcomes highlight a growing shift toward technology-enabled transport oversight, including:

  • Digital e-force infringement systems

  • Integrated multi-agency data sharing

  • Real-time violation tracking

  • Mobility intelligence for high-risk zones

These tools are increasingly shaping Gauteng’s broader vision for smart, safe and efficient mobility ecosystems.

 

