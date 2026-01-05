Gauteng Logs Strong Festive-Season Transport Enforcement Results
The crackdown targeted unsafe vehicles, unlicensed operators and dangerous driving behaviours during the high-travel festive period.
The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has reported strong law-enforcement outcomes for 1–31 December 2025, following intensified operations by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) in partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and other agencies.
Provincial Enforcement: Key Outcomes
Across Gauteng, officers recorded:
-
410 vehicles discontinued
-
110 vehicles impounded
-
88 arrests
These interventions form part of the province’s push to reduce road fatalities and maintain commuter safety.
Johannesburg
-
2 825 e-force infringements
-
186 vehicles discontinued
-
39 vehicles impounded
Tshwane
-
914 handwritten notices
-
1 311 e-force infringements
-
155 vehicles discontinued
Ekurhuleni
-
35 arrests
-
35 impoundments
-
69 vehicles discontinued
Sedibeng
-
15 arrests
Crackdown on Public Transport Non-Compliance
The operations exposed widespread violations among public-transport operators:
-
498 minibuses operating without licence discs
-
629 drivers without valid licences
-
358 minibuses discontinued for critical defects
Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the results reflect the province’s determination to protect commuters from unsafe and illegal operations.
“These outcomes demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach to lawlessness on our roads. Operators who endanger commuters through non-compliance will be dealt with decisively,” she said.
The MEC thanked GTI officers for their commitment and urged commuters to prioritise safe, compliant transport:“Road safety is a shared responsibility. E Thoma Ka Wena — It Starts With You.”
Modern Mobility Governance: A Platform for Smart Enforcement
The December enforcement outcomes highlight a growing shift toward technology-enabled transport oversight, including:
-
Digital e-force infringement systems
-
Integrated multi-agency data sharing
-
Real-time violation tracking
-
Mobility intelligence for high-risk zones
These tools are increasingly shaping Gauteng’s broader vision for smart, safe and efficient mobility ecosystems.
