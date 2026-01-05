Gauteng Logs Strong Festive-Season Transport Enforcement Results

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has reported strong law-enforcement outcomes for 1–31 December 2025, following intensified operations by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) in partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and other agencies.

The crackdown targeted unsafe vehicles, unlicensed operators and dangerous driving behaviours during the high-travel festive period.

Provincial Enforcement: Key Outcomes

Across Gauteng, officers recorded:

410 vehicles discontinued

110 vehicles impounded

88 arrests

These interventions form part of the province’s push to reduce road fatalities and maintain commuter safety.

Johannesburg

2 825 e-force infringements

186 vehicles discontinued

39 vehicles impounded

Tshwane

914 handwritten notices

1 311 e-force infringements

155 vehicles discontinued

Ekurhuleni

35 arrests

35 impoundments

69 vehicles discontinued

Sedibeng

15 arrests

Crackdown on Public Transport Non-Compliance

The operations exposed widespread violations among public-transport operators:

498 minibuses operating without licence discs

629 drivers without valid licences

358 minibuses discontinued for critical defects

Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the results reflect the province’s determination to protect commuters from unsafe and illegal operations.

“These outcomes demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach to lawlessness on our roads. Operators who endanger commuters through non-compliance will be dealt with decisively,” she said.

The MEC thanked GTI officers for their commitment and urged commuters to prioritise safe, compliant transport:“Road safety is a shared responsibility. E Thoma Ka Wena — It Starts With You.”

Modern Mobility Governance: A Platform for Smart Enforcement

The December enforcement outcomes highlight a growing shift toward technology-enabled transport oversight, including:

Digital e-force infringement systems

Integrated multi-agency data sharing

Real-time violation tracking

Mobility intelligence for high-risk zones

These tools are increasingly shaping Gauteng’s broader vision for smart, safe and efficient mobility ecosystems.