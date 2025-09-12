Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Claims Life in Northeast Delhi

A 30-year-old man named Rohit Yadav was shot and killed in Northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar. The crime was committed by unidentified assailants, prompting an ongoing investigation by local authorities. Forensic teams are at the scene while efforts to apprehend the suspects intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic shooting occurred in Northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Friday evening, claiming the life of 30-year-old Rohit Yadav. The police revealed that the assailants are still unidentified.

The incident happened near Nanak Dairy in Kamal Vihar, within Karawal Nagar Police Station's jurisdiction. When authorities arrived, Yadav was found with fatal bullet injuries.

A senior police officer noted that preliminary investigations suggest two to three individuals carried out the shooting. Forensic teams are assessing the crime scene, and multiple police units are working to apprehend the culprits promptly.

