Nations Unite for Sudanese Peace

The United States, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt advocate for a three-month humanitarian truce in Sudan, facilitating aid access and aiming for lasting peace. These influential nations leverage their position to encourage a permanent ceasefire between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt have jointly called for a three-month humanitarian truce in Sudan. This initiative seeks to enable swift humanitarian aid delivery, setting the stage for a permanent ceasefire in the conflict-torn region.

In a joint statement released Friday, the four influential nations emphasized their significant role in engaging with Sudan's warring factions—the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The call underscores the urgency for global cooperation and a diplomatic solution to the ongoing hostilities, highlighting the need for stability and peace in Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

