Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

Jaan Mohammad, a man from Meerut, died by suicide after alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws. He recorded videos detailing his distress prior to his death. A police case has been registered against several family members for mental and physical harassment, while the investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:41 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Meerut as a 40-year-old man, identified as Jaan Mohammad, reportedly died by suicide, allegedly due to ongoing harassment from his wife and in-laws. Police disclosed on Friday that leading up to his death, Mohammad recorded a series of videos outlining disputes with his family, particularly his wife.

Police spoke to the circumstances surrounding the death in the Lisari Gate area, having received the distressing information on Thursday. SP City Ayush Vikram Singh remarked on the preliminary investigation, showcasing ongoing strife between Mohammad and his wife's family.

On the basis of a complaint from the deceased's brother, a case has been registered against Mohammad's wife, Shehnaz, and other in-laws, for mental and physical harassment and abetment to suicide. Authorities are actively searching for the accused, promising further action pending results of the post-mortem and video examination.

