Fiery Clash at DISHA Meeting Sparks Political Controversy

A high-level review meeting of DISHA, a central government program, witnessed a heated confrontation between Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh. The incident, captured and spread across social media, highlighted tensions within the political landscape.

During the meeting, held at the Collectorate's Bachat Bhawan, Singh was reminded by Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma to adhere to protocol by seeking the chair's permission before speaking, much like addressing the Lok Sabha Speaker. Singh's direct questioning of officials led to a reminder of parliamentary etiquette.

The political drama intensified as local leaders like Lalganj block head Shivani Singh boycotted the meeting due to personal grievances, with Dinesh Pratap Singh protesting against Gandhi over remarks made against Prime Minister Modi's mother. Observers critiqued the lack of focus on development issues despite the meeting's intended purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)