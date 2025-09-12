Left Menu

Fiery Clash at DISHA Meeting Sparks Political Controversy

A DISHA review meeting in Uttar Pradesh experienced a heated exchange between Rahul Gandhi and Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, showcasing a clash over parliamentary etiquette. The meeting, intended for local development discussions, was marred by political undertones and boycotts by discontented local leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:57 IST
Fiery Clash at DISHA Meeting Sparks Political Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level review meeting of DISHA, a central government program, witnessed a heated confrontation between Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh. The incident, captured and spread across social media, highlighted tensions within the political landscape.

During the meeting, held at the Collectorate's Bachat Bhawan, Singh was reminded by Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma to adhere to protocol by seeking the chair's permission before speaking, much like addressing the Lok Sabha Speaker. Singh's direct questioning of officials led to a reminder of parliamentary etiquette.

The political drama intensified as local leaders like Lalganj block head Shivani Singh boycotted the meeting due to personal grievances, with Dinesh Pratap Singh protesting against Gandhi over remarks made against Prime Minister Modi's mother. Observers critiqued the lack of focus on development issues despite the meeting's intended purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

 Global
2
Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

 India
3
INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

 India
4
Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025