Federal Judge Orders Update on TPS for Venezuelans

A federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to update its immigration website to accurately reflect the legal status of 600,000 Venezuelans with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the U.S. The ruling, effective immediately, counters previous actions taken to revoke TPS for Venezuelans and Haitians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:00 IST
A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to update the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website to confirm that 600,000 Venezuelans holding Temporary Protected Status (TPS) are legally allowed to reside and work in the country. This decision was handed down by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, following complaints from plaintiffs' attorneys who alleged that TPS holders were still facing detention or employment issues despite a favorable ruling on September 5.

The September 5 decision, which went into effect immediately, countered actions by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who had unlawfully canceled TPS extensions granted under President Biden for over a million Venezuelans and Haitians. TPS is a designation that allows individuals to remain in the U.S. if their home countries are deemed too dangerous due to factors like political unrest or natural disasters.

Attorney William Weiland from the Department of Justice argued that the judgment did not automatically necessitate a website update and claimed its immediate effect was not obligatory. However, Judge Chen dismissed such claims, highlighting that the procedural rules cited by the government do not apply in these instances. Advocates for the plaintiffs insisted that not updating the website affects TPS holders' employment status, citing cases where individuals remain detained or face job loss due to ambiguous legal documentation.

