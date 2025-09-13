Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

A tense atmosphere engulfed Shahjahanpur's Sadar Bazar on Friday night following a controversial social media post. The post contained remarks against Prophet Muhammad and the Quran, which led to public outcry.

A large gathering amassed outside the police station, raising slogans and demanding action. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi reported that the suspect was promptly identified by the social media monitoring team and arrested.

Police heightened their presence in the area to prevent further unrest, assuring citizens of their safety. The calm was restored post-protest, as authorities urged the public to refrain from inflammatory actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)