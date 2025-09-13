Left Menu

Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

In Shahjahanpur's Sadar Bazar, tensions rose after a man allegedly posted offensive comments concerning Prophet Muhammad and the Quran on social media. A large crowd protested at the police station. Authorities arrested the suspect, and increased security measures were implemented to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:36 IST
Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense atmosphere engulfed Shahjahanpur's Sadar Bazar on Friday night following a controversial social media post. The post contained remarks against Prophet Muhammad and the Quran, which led to public outcry.

A large gathering amassed outside the police station, raising slogans and demanding action. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi reported that the suspect was promptly identified by the social media monitoring team and arrested.

Police heightened their presence in the area to prevent further unrest, assuring citizens of their safety. The calm was restored post-protest, as authorities urged the public to refrain from inflammatory actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Soar as US Pledges NATO Defense Amidst Russian Drone Allegations

Tensions Soar as US Pledges NATO Defense Amidst Russian Drone Allegations

 Global
2
CIA's Secret Involvement in Mexico's Drug War: A Controversial Revelation

CIA's Secret Involvement in Mexico's Drug War: A Controversial Revelation

 Global
3
UN Resolution: Push for Peace in Israel-Palestine Conflict

UN Resolution: Push for Peace in Israel-Palestine Conflict

 Global
4
U.S. Broadens Trade Restrictions Amid Global Concerns

U.S. Broadens Trade Restrictions Amid Global Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025